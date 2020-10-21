Tablighi Jamaat members become flood warriors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Relief work is on in the flood affected areas of Hyderabad. Various NGOs and philanthropists have come forward to carry out relief work for the people who are stuck in inundated areas of Hyderabad due to the recent floods. They are making door to door visits in flood-hit areas to help the affected people.

The city received heavy rainfall, unprecedented in the last hundred years, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas, brimming of dams and lakes. The heavy rains have left 70 people dead in the state in the last one week and caused damage to several properties. As staggering as 4000 plus vehicles have been wrecked across Hyderabad in the floods that ensued over the last one week.

Tablighi Jamaat members have undertaken the task to help the rain affected people living in low-lying areas. They are carrying out relief and rescue operations in Baba Nagar, Al-Jubail colony, Yaqutpura, Towlichowki, Nadeem Colony. Each team of five members is visiting the flood-ravaged areas of the city and are cleaning the houses and distributing ration kits. They are helping the rain-hit people irrespective of their religion and community.