Tablighi Jamat: 19 in Warangal, 10 in Khammam found negative

Medical workers wearing protective suits measures the body temperature of a man and another draws blood for the preliminary blood test of tested for COVID-19 at the Chulalongkorn University Health Service Center in Bangkok, Thailand, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Hyderabad: District administrations of Warangal and Khammam heaved a sigh of relief after 19 members of Tablighi Jamat who returned from Markaz Nizamuddin Delhi and 10 belonging to Khammam were found negative for Covid-19.

Tablighi members belonging to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who attended the meeting at Markaz Nizamuddin from 13 to 15, were kept in quarantine wards for medical checkup. Of them 19 belonging to Warangal and 10 belonging to Khammam were found negative.

Meanwhile, twenty-seven fresh cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Telangana on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 154 with the active cases at 128, state Health Minister E Rajender said.

The state has seen the most fatalities with the COVID-19 toll rising to nine in the state late on Wednesday with the death of three more persons who returned from the Delhi congregation.

All the nine deceased had a history of attending the religious meeting at Nizamuddin in south Delhi.

Altogether, 17 people had been discharged.

Source: With inputs from PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.