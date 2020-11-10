Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up on new film ‘Looop Lapeta’

Mumbai, Nov 11 : Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has started preparations for his new film, Looop Lapeta. He described the film as a romantic heist with a twist.

“I’m so excited that we’re finally going on floor with ‘Looop Lapeta’. It’s a romantic heist with a twist and will be super fun to do. During lockdown I was sure I wanted to remain in touch with the material and so the production would send me evolving drafts of the script,” Tahir said.

He added that director Aakash Bhatia and he would exchange references over WhatsApp and Zoom for the film.

“When we finally met for our first face to face reading, the connect we formed over the lockdown had paid off and it didn’t feel like we were starting from square one.”

Talking about if it is more challenging for actors to get into character because one would primarily be doing readings over video calling platforms amid the pandemic, he said: “Zoom readings were a bridge to stay connected to your work. In no way can they replace being in the room feeding off your co-actors’ energy but they helped me remain connected to the pre-production process of Looop Lapeta.”

He added: “Aakash Bhatia, our director, is an advertising wiz and being in the first real world reading with him enhanced the experiencing of understanding the character, since he ran us through the milieu of the world we will be creating.”

The film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, is all about the chemistry of the lead pair. He spoke about how Taapsee and he are preparing.

“A lot of the chemistry one sees on screen comes from how one plays off the other actor. Having Taapsee as a co-star elevates this process and I’m certain will lead to cracking chemistry. I’m so looking forward to be pairing up for a romantic lead opposite her. Keeping in mind all safety protocols, we’ve started our face to face readings this week,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.