Tainted Tahsildar committed suicide in Chanchalguda jail

Hyderabad: The tainted Tahsildar of Keesara Mandal, Erva Balraju Nagaraju who was a under judicial remand had committed suicide at Chanchalguda central prison on Wednesday morning. The duty warder L. Nagaiah and the round officer R. Srinivas, Jailor during their rounds have found that the remand prisoner Erva Balraju Nagaraju was found hanging in his barrack.

He was immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where he was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

On October 13 the Tahsildar was handed over to the jail authorities after he returned from Police Custody on the same day and on October 14 he was found hanging.

The relatives of the deceased prisoner have informed about the Death of Prisoner with a request to collect the dead body.

Earlier in August this year, ACB officials caught Keesara Tehsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraj, Rampally Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Bongu Sai Raj and realtors K Anji Reddy and Ch Srinath Yadav, red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore for doing official favour in connection with a disputed land at Rampally Dayara village.

https://www.thehansindia.com/telangana/acb-court-grants-3-day-custody-of-keesara-tahsildar-3-others-in-graft-case-641549