Taj Mahal: Thunderstorm damages monument’s marble railing

Agra: Gusty wind with heavy showers that lashed Agra Friday evening left behind a trail of destruction in the city. Some minor structures in the Taj Mahal were also damaged.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintendent Archaeologist Vasant Kumar Swarnkar said that the storm toppled trees in the Taj Mahal complex and damaged monument’s marble railing.

Taj Mahal suffers damages

According to reliable sources, a part of the iron scaffolding that was being used for the mud pack treatment of the 17th century monument of love came crashing down. A red sand stoned “jaalidaar” boundary was also damaged at the rear, overlooking the Yamuna river. It fell on the Chameli Farsh down below.

Agra: Senior officials inspect Taj Mahal premises after a thunderstorm caused minor damage to it on Friday evening, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Agra, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI30-05-2020_000106B)

At the main western gate entrance a stone supporting the arch was loosened, but was restored by on Saturday. The visitors’ gallery at the eastern gate also suffered some damage, particularly the artificial ceiling in the security area.

Storm ravaged several structures in city

The 124 km per hour velocity storm ravaged several structures in the city, and caused extensive damage to greenery in the monument’s complex.

The Taj Mahal is closed for visitors due to the lockdown. Conservationists of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) could not be contacted for an official version on the extent of the damage.

Source: With inputs from IANS/ANI

