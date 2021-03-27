Take care of your skin this Holi with these simple tips!

New Delhi: The festival of colours is just around the corner, and it is time to ensure that the celebrations don’t make our skin feel awful.

The application of varied colours during Holi – dry, wet, or greasy – can damage our skin. So what really can you do here? Follow some simple skincare tips and tricks! Speaking about the necessity to take care of our skin around the festival, Shivangi Mittal, co-founder of skincare brand TNW-The Natural Wash said, “It is common for people to adjust their diets days before Holi so they can relish the special food, then why not prepare your skin in a similar manner? Do as little as hydrating your face in the days leading to Holi.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Himanshu Gandhi, founder of baby and personal care brand Mother Sparsh urged people to follow a routine, “Embracing a skincare routine days before Holi, with chemical-free products, we can help make skin healthier to resist any unwanted irritation or dryness. We must be wary of the facts that chemicals in synthetic colours can actually make any existing skin problems grave.”

Post Holi, it is common for people to experience a skin rash, irritation, pimples, break-out, and more skin problems. Generally, people settle for bestselling products in the market to fight such skin issues.

But battling the damage caused by chemicals by applying more chemicals is not a good idea.

Here is what you can do to protect your skin in the right way.

Here is a Holi skincare routine that you can follow to let your skin glow after the festival of colours is over: