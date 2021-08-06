Take permanent decision on Ganesh Visarjan in Hussain Sagar: HC to Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court has instructed the state government to take a permanent decision regarding Ganesh Visarjan in Hussain Sagar Lake.

The high court bench of chief justice Heema Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy were hearing a petition filed by an advocate Venu Madhav to stop Ganesh Visarjan in Hussain Sagar Lake to save it from pollution.

The government attorney informed the court that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the government had not permitted Ganesh Visarjan in Hussain Sagar Lake last year. The chief justice wanted to know whether or not the state government is permitting Ganesh Visarjan this year. The government attorney said that he will discuss the matter with the state government and inform the court.

The high court said that it is not proper for the state government to take a decision regarding the visarjan every year rather the state government must take a permanent decision in this regard.

The iconic Hussain Sagar Lake must be saved from pollution and it must be developed into a tourist center to attract the tourists.

The high court instructed the state government to inform the court about its decision. The court fixed August 11 as the next date for hearing in the case.