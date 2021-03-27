Take up secretariat mosque rebuilding work before Ramzan; JAC meets minister

Hyderabad: Demanding the re-building of two Masjids that were razed during the demolition of old secretariat complex, a delegation of Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday met the Minister for Minority affairs.

Delegation under the leadership JAC convenor Mushtaq Mallik made a representation with the Minister for Minorities Kopulla Eshwar and insisted that the foundation laying of Masjids shall be taken before April 5.

The Minister is believed to have assured the delegation that, the Government too is serious in taking up the work as early as possible.

“Our sole intention of meeting the MInister was to ensure that the construction work of Masjids shall be taken before the holy month of Ramzan” said Mushtaq Malik.

Early this week the Government in Assembly assured that the places of worship which were demolished during the Secretariat demolition will be soon re-built at the same place.