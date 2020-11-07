Talasani Yadav confident on TRS winning Dubbaka by-poll

Hyderabad: Both the politicians and the voters have their eyes set on the upcoming Dubbaka elections results, which is said to be on November 10. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the Dubbaka results, TRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence of winning Dubbaka polls.

Addressing the media, the minister said that winning with a margin of one vote is also a victory and they will also be allowed into the Assembly. And added that the public pulse is in favour of TRS.

During the meet he also lashed the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who is a BJP candidate and said that he cannot even get funds to the state from his party which rules the center.

He also said that if BJP does not stop targeting TRs and its Chief then they might target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TRS leader also criticised the Congress party for stating that they would give 50 per cent tickets to BCs.