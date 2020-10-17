Taliban emirate’s return unacceptable to Afghans: Abdullah

Kabul, Oct 17 : Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, has said that a Taliban emirate’s return was unacceptable under any circumstances as it will continue to wage the war in the country.

Abdullah made the remarks at a ceremony on Friday marking the second anniversary of former Kandahar police chief Gen. Abdul Raziq’s death where other dignitaries and politicians including First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and Jamiat-e-Islami chief Salahuddin Rabbani were present, reports TOLO News.

Abdullah stressed the need for unity among Afghans and said violence will not lead the country to peace.

“If there is a thought to reimpose the Taliban emirate on the people after the withdrawal of the international forces, it will not be acceptable for the people of Afghanistan under any circumstances,” he said.

Condemning the recent increase in violence, especially in Helmand province, Abdullah said that peace will not be achieved by increasing violence and targeting ordinary people, religious scholars, political figures and journalists to reduce people’s morale.

He said that other countries are supporting the Afghan government efforts for peace and that they have already announced their stance on a ceasefire.

“No side should think that they will achieve their goals by killing and bloodshed,” he said, adding that there is a need to continue the peace process with confidence and patience.

Abdullah said that Afghans will defend the country’s dignity and sovereignty if “ultimately the Taliban accepts no logic way for peace” TOLO News reported

Violence was expected to reduce with the start of peace negotiations in Doha a month ago, but it has increased unexpectedly over the last few weeks.

The Taliban attacked many parts of Helmand a week ago, leaving thousands of families displaced.

