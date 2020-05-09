Tally of Nashik’s COVID-19 patients grows by 50 to 622

Nashik: The number of coronavirus positive cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra jumped to 622 after 50 more persons were found infected, officials said on Saturday.

As many as 49 of the 50 new patients were from Malegaon and one from Nashik city, the district administration said in statement.

Of the total 622 COVID-19 patients in the district, 497 are from Malegaon, 45 from Nashik city and 61 from other parts, it said.

The death toll due to the virus is 19 so far in the district, the statememt added.

There are 19 patients from outside the district who are receiving treatment in hospitals here.

A total of 46 patients- 41 patients from Malegaon, three from Nashik Municipal Corporation limit and two from other parts of the district- have recovereed from the infection so far, it said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.