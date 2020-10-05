Tamannah Bhatia tests corona positive, admitted to hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Tamannah Bhatia has been reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after testing coronavirus positive.

As per the reports, the actress showed symptoms of coronavirus when she was shooting in Hyderabad for her upcoming web series. Soon, she was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

After the information became public, fans started wishing her speedy recovery.

In August, Tamannah Bhatia had disclosed that everyone at her house underwent coronavirus tests after her parents showed mild symptoms of COVID-19. When the results came out, it was found that her parents have contracted coronavirus. However, she had tested negative.

Unfortunately, now the actress tested positive for COVID-19.

Tamannah Bhatia in Andhadhun

Earlier, the actress who is excited to reprise the role of Tabu in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller, ‘Andhadhun’ had said, ” I’ve always been an ardent fan of Tabu’s work and it is such an honour to reprise a role played by her. The original film has this psychological influence on people and succeeded in inducing a sense of curiosity. What I personally loved about the original film was the brilliance of the script and the screenplay. It had no hero or no villain “.

“Andhadhun”, a black comedy crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, has Ayushmann playing a piano player who pretends to be blind and whose life is thrown in a tizzy when he becomes witness to the murder of an aged film actor by the latter’s wife and her lover.

The Telugu version is being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.