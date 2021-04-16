Tamil actor Vivek suffers heart attack after taking vaccine; critical in ICU

Chennai: One of the most popular Tamil actors Vivekanandan, who is known by his stage name Vivek, has been hospitalized here after suffering from heart attack on Friday. This comes just a day after him taking the vaccination for COVID-19.
It is being reported that Vivek’s health became critical after which he has been shifted to ICU. Official statement on actor’s health from the hospital and his team is still awaited.
As soon as the shocking news came out, fans of the comedian have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.
Vivek got vaccinated on April 15
On April 15, Vivek visited the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai and took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Speaking about why he chose a government hospital over a private hospital for the vaccination purpose Vivek told media, “I want to make a point that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe. It doesn’t mean we will not get Covid-19 if we get vaccinated. We should be careful. The vaccine assures that we don’t get affected severely.”
According to a report in News Minute, Vivek had also spoken about the medicines one should take to combat the coronavirus. He had said, “The public safety measures to keep ourselves safe (from coronavirus) is wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining adequate physical distancing. The medical way to protect ourselves is this vaccine. You might be taking Siddha medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Vitamin-C, Zinc tablets etc. This is all fine. But these are added measures. The vaccine is the only thing that can save your life. If you ask me if people who are vaccinated don’t get COVID-19, it is not like that. Even if COVID-19 hits you, there won’t be death.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front Vivek was last seen on big screens in Dharala Prabhu’. He will be next seen in ‘Aranmanai 3’, ‘Ilamai Idho Idho’, untitled Legend Saravana’s debut, and a few other films in Tamil.