Tamil actor Vivek suffers heart attack after taking vaccine; critical in ICU

Chennai: One of the most popular Tamil actors Vivekanandan, who is known by his stage name Vivek, has been hospitalized here after suffering from heart attack on Friday. This comes just a day after him taking the vaccination for COVID-19.

It is being reported that Vivek’s health became critical after which he has been shifted to ICU. Official statement on actor’s health from the hospital and his team is still awaited.

As soon as the shocking news came out, fans of the comedian have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

@Actor_Vivek

Sir please come back with gud health and rock again… ❤️😓.. U will..

Loads of love from ur ardent follower ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Get well soon sir. — Benil Krish (@BenilKrish) April 16, 2021

Get well soon sir.

wishing u for speedy recovery.#Vivek pic.twitter.com/gLbnL5EDcz — RK Nagar Srinivasan (@seenee1978) April 16, 2021

Vivekh sir suffered a cardiac arrest💔😭

Get well soon sir🙏 @Actor_Vivek pic.twitter.com/4Q0hHvwoE7 — HIMANSHU PATEL (@Himansh14264720) April 16, 2021

Get Well Soon Sir @Actor_Vivek 🥺❤️ — Esᴀᴋᴋɪ ʀᴀᴊᴀ❗ (@itz_Esakkiraja) April 16, 2021

ActorVivek wishing for your speedy recovery sir. Stay strong

Get well soon sir ❤️🙏#Makkalselvan #Vijaysethupathi pic.twitter.com/PcP9aoC4pJ — Nagai_msvs_fc Social Media (@Nagai_msvsFc) April 16, 2021

#PrayForViveksir 🙏🏻🙏🏻



Get well soon sir @Actor_Vivek we thala fans will pray for your wellness .. pic.twitter.com/BbBWAz9577 — 🔥©itizen Vky 005🔥ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@Itz_Citizen_1) April 16, 2021

Vivek got vaccinated on April 15

On April 15, Vivek visited the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai and took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Speaking about why he chose a government hospital over a private hospital for the vaccination purpose Vivek told media, “I want to make a point that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe. It doesn’t mean we will not get Covid-19 if we get vaccinated. We should be careful. The vaccine assures that we don’t get affected severely.”

According to a report in News Minute, Vivek had also spoken about the medicines one should take to combat the coronavirus. He had said, “The public safety measures to keep ourselves safe (from coronavirus) is wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining adequate physical distancing. The medical way to protect ourselves is this vaccine. You might be taking Siddha medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Vitamin-C, Zinc tablets etc. This is all fine. But these are added measures. The vaccine is the only thing that can save your life. If you ask me if people who are vaccinated don’t get COVID-19, it is not like that. Even if COVID-19 hits you, there won’t be death.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front Vivek was last seen on big screens in Dharala Prabhu’. He will be next seen in ‘Aranmanai 3’, ‘Ilamai Idho Idho’, untitled Legend Saravana’s debut, and a few other films in Tamil.