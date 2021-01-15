Tamil Maanila Congress leader Gnanadesikan passes away

Chennai, Jan 15 : Senior Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader and former Member of Parliament B.S. Gnanadesikan died at a private hospital here on Friday.

The 71-year-old Gnanadesikan was admitted to Apollo Hospital here in November 2020.

Gnanadesikan, a supporter of late Congress leader and founder of the TMC G.K. Moopanar, was a former head of the Tamil Nadu Congress.

An advocate by profession, Gnanadesikan followed Moopanar in quitting the Congress party and formed the TMC in 1996.

Moopanar’s son and former Union Minister G.K. Vasan led the TMC following the former’s death in 2002. Later the TMC merged with the Congress.

After being expelled from the Congress in 2014, Vasan revived the TMC and Gnanadesikan rejoined the party.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, DMK President M.K. Stalin, Vasan and others condoled Gnanadesikan’s death.

According to Vasan, the death of Gnanadesikan is a great loss for the party.

