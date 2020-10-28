Tamil Nadu CM fixes Covid reduction targets for Collectors

News Desk 1Updated: 29th October 2020 5:29 am IST
Tamil Nadu CM fixes Covid reduction targets for Collectors

Chennai, Oct 28 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged District Collectors to take steps to bring down the coronavirus infection rate before Diwali.

Addressing the District Collectors here, Palaniswami said in districts where the coronavirus infection rate is over 100 per day, it has to be brought down to below 100 before Diwali.

In districts where the infection rate is 100 per day, it has to be brought down to below 50 before Diwali.

In districts with per day infection rate of less than 50, the district administration should take steps to create a situation of where there is no virus spread, Palaniswami said.

READ:  IIT-H researcher develops nanofibrous bags for seed storage

He said coronavirus spread is reducing in Tamil Nadu step by step due to the efforts of District Collectors and other departments.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 29th October 2020 5:29 am IST
Back to top button