Tamil Nadu: Forest dept collects 484 turtle eggs at Dhanuskodi beach

Dhanushkodi: Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Sunday collected 484 turtle eggs at Dhanushkodi beach in Rameswaram.

“We’ve collected 484 turtle eggs and kept it at a hatchery to protect them from predators and for healthy hatching,” informed Marimuthu, district Wildlife Conservator of Ramanathapuram.

“This year we have collected 11,500 eggs,” he added.

Dhanushkodi is an abandoned town at the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu.

It is about 24 kilometres west of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka. The town was destroyed during the 1964 Rameswaram cyclone and remains uninhabited in the aftermath.

