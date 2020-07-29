Tamil Nadu logs 6,426 new corona infections

Chennai, July 29 : As many as 6,426 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, the state Health Department said.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the department said that the new cases take the total tally to 234,114.

A total of 60,794 swab samples were tested and the total tally of such tests as on date stands at 25,36,660.

A total number of 5,927 persons were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of Covid-19 cured patients to 172,883.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 57,490.

The state recorded the death of 82 Covid-19 patients, taking the total tally till date to 3,741.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 11,697.

State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,117 persons testing positive for the virus and its total tally stands at 97,575. The active cases in the city stands at 12,735 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,234.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.