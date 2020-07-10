Tamil Nadu Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier, six lawmakers, including Electricity Minister P. Thangamani and Higher Education Minister K. P. Anbalagan tested positive for the virus.

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: July 10, 2020, 4:48 pm IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Co-operation Sellur K. Raju on Friday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

DMK President M. K.Stalin said he had spoken to Raju over the phone and wished him a speedy recovery.

Raju is the third Tamil Nadu Minister to be infected by coronavirus.

He is also the 11th lawmaker in the state and seventh from the ruling AIADMK party to test positive for the coronavirus infection.

The other lawmakers affected by Covid-19 are K. Palani (Sriperumbudur), Amman K. Arjunan (Coimbatore South), N. Sathan Prabhakar (Paramakudi) and Kumaraguru (Ulundurpet).

Former Minister and Senior AIADMK leader B. Valarmathi also tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Monday and has been admitted to a private hospital here for treatment.

Four lawmakers of the DMK too have tested positive in the state. They are K. S.Masthan (Gingee), R. T.Arasu (Cheyyur), Vasantham K. Karthikeyan (Rishivandhiyam), and J. Anbazhagan (Tiruvallikeni-Chepauk).

Anbazhagan succumbed to the infection last month

Source: IANS
