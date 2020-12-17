Tamil Nadu needs CM like Jagan: Puducherry minister

By IANS|   Updated: 17th December 2020 11:54 pm IST
Amaravati, Dec 17 : The people of Tamil Nadu need a Chief Minister like Jagan Mohan Reddy, said a Puducherry minister on Thursday, appreciating his act of creating 56 backward classes corporations in Andhra Pradesh.

“People of Tamil Nadu need a Chief Minister like CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Malladi Krishna Rao at the venue where 728 BC leaders from 139 castes were sworn in as directors and chairmen.

As a minister from a backward class, Rao said what Reddy had done to AP BC community was historic, giving utmost importance.

Not only exalting the chief minister, the Pondicherry minister even offered to resign his post and work for Reddy.

“CM Jagan has kept up his word to serve the BC community. I’m ready to resign and work for the government as long as you are the Chief Minister,” he offered.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

