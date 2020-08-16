Tamil Nadu village where the National Flag is hoisted daily

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 5:49 am IST
Tamil Nadu village where the National Flag is hoisted daily

Chennai, Aug 15 : The people of Sirudamur village in Chengalpattu district have been hoisting the Tricolour everyday without fail since August 15, 2018.

“For the last two years, every morning at 8.45 a.m. a person has been hoisting the National Flag. After that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is sung followed by the National Anthem. At 4 p.m. the flag is brought down,” S. Vijayakrishnan, Associate Vice President, Esaf Small Finance Bank and the man behind this initiative, told IANS.

He said the village has about 400 houses and one person has agreed to carry out the flag duty daily and if he is not able to do it for some reason on any particular day, then some other person fills in.

READ:  22-year-old medical student jumps from AIIMS hostel, dies

He said the motive behind the practice is to instil a sense of patriotism and national pride in the people, particularly among the youth and children.

The Tamil Thai Vazhthu and National Anthem are played out on loudspeakers and they echo across the village daily for the benefit of the residents.

Vijayakrishnan was inspired by such a practice in Jammikunta town in Telangana where the National Anthem is played daily.

“A new flag is hoisted on Republic Day and Independence Day. In case of any damage to the flag during the year a new flag is bought,” Vijayakrishnan said.

READ:  Sevilla can beat 'biggest team in the world' Man Utd, says Lopetegui

He said when the idea was first mooted the villagers readily agreed.

The flagpole was installed at the village community centre which is near a primary school.

Vijayakrishnan rues that the village does not have a high school despite having a good number of students.

“From sixth standard upwards students have to walk or cycle about 8 km to attend school. This is one of the reasons for the girl students dropping out after fifth class in the village,” Vijayakrishnan said.

He said the existing school has only one teacher and there is no bus transport to Sirudamur.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Forest officer held in Odisha in disproportionate assets case
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close