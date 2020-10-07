Tanishk composed background score of Bellbottom in lockdown

Published: 7th October 2020
Mumbai, Oct 7 : Music composer Tanishk Bagchi is currently being lauded for his background score for the recently released teaser of the Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom.

Sharing his experience of working in the movie, Tanishk said: “Films that are set in the eighties uses a certain distinct sound with a lot of disco influence to it. But the background score of ‘BellBottom’ has a new age and international sound to it. It, being a retro film, I had to use a bass sound that belongs to that particular era. I have also incorporated musical elements from the South.”

Zara Khan has lent her vocals to the background music and the music has been supervised by Azeem Dayani.

“I composed it while I was homebound during the lockdown and it made for a rather unique experience. I am very happy with the positive response that the retro-themed music has been receiving,” Tanishk added.

Speaking of ‘BellBottom,’ the film is a spy thriller. Ranjit M. Tewari has directed the project, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

