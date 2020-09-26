Tank Bund: Visitors face inconvenience due to damaged footpath

Hyderabad: Damaged footpath is creating inconvenience for the visitors of Tank Bund. At many places on the tourist spot, it is either damaged or missing.

Despite being one of the tourist places in Hyderabad, the road infrastructure at Tank Bund is not up to the mark.

Pavements, other facilities at Tank Bund

Every year, pavements and other facilities are either removed or face damages during the immersion of Ganesh idols.

The visitors face inconvenience when they walk on broken footpaths.

In order to resolve the issue, some of the people suggested the government to make permanent spots for the immersion of Ganesh idols.

Cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu

Meanwhile, the government is taking steps to attract tourists.

Recently, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated the span concrete deck extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu of Hyderabad. Built by Larsen & Toubro, the bridge is expected to ease traffic flow towards HITEC City It will also reduce commute time from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur from 30 to 10 minutes and the distance from Mind Space to Jubilee Hills by 2 kms, a press release issued by the company said.

“The cable-stayed bridge portion is 435 m long, including the approaches at both ends, 25.8 m wide with a total of 52 stay cables. The approach viaduct and solid ramps are 309.8 m long with 1.8 m wide footpaths on both the sides. While the cables were procured from Germany, everything else is sourced from India making it a very example of the ‘Make in India’ movement,” it added.