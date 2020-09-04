Tanzanian man held with cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh in Pune

A case has been registered against the accused

By Mansoor Updated: 4th September 2020 4:33 pm IST
3 Andhra hospital officials held over fire in Covid centre

Pune: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune police has arrested a Tanzanian man for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh in Kondhwa area on Friday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the ANC nabbed James Hillary (27) and seized cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh from his possession, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Bachchan Singh said.

“A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the official said.

Source: PTI
READ:  Alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra sent to NCB custody till Sept 9
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close