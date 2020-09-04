Tanzanian man held with cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh in Pune

Pune: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune police has arrested a Tanzanian man for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh in Kondhwa area on Friday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the ANC nabbed James Hillary (27) and seized cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh from his possession, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Bachchan Singh said.

“A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the official said.

Source: PTI