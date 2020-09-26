‘Tarak Mehta’ star Mun Mun Dutta spends playtime with her ‘rescued babies’

Mumbai, Sep 26 : Television actress Mun Mun Dutta has shared a new Instagram video, where she is seen playing with rescued stray puppies.

“Playtime with my cute , little RESCUED babies .. .. one of them just survived a major surgery (white & brown one) after getting its stomach ripped by another dog … Thus getting a little extra attention for being a warrior,” Mun Mun wrote.

The actress is known for her role of Babitaji in the popular sitcom, “Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah”. The series is one of India’s longest running television shows. The show went on air on July 28, 2008.

The show is based on the column “Duniya Ne Undha Chashma” written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

