Targeted killings to be discussed in Afghan peace talks: Top official

Kabul, Jan 2 : A chief negotiator of the Afghan government has said that the issue of targeted killings will be discussed when the next phase of the peace talks with the Taliban will resume on January 5.

“This (targeted killings) is one of the serious issues that we need to raise and follow,” TOLO News quoted chief negotiator Masoom Stanekzai as saying on Friday.

The remarks come as six journalists have been killed in various incidents of targeted attacks across Afghanistan in the last two months.

On Friday, Bismillah Adil Aimaq, a journalist and civil society activist in Ghor province, was killed in an attack by unidentified armed men in the city of Feroz Koh.

On Thursday evening, Abdi Jahid, a civil society activist from Baghlan was killed in an attack in Kabul’s PD17 area, police said.

“We witnessed the killing of several journalists here in Kabul and in the provinces. This issue has raised concerns among the Afghan media community,” TOLO News quoted Reza Shaheer, a journalist based in the Afghan capital, as saying.

Since January 2020, 11 Afghan journalists and media workers have been killed, making this one of the deadliest years.

