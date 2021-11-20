Task force cops solve actress Shalu Chaurasia mobile phone robbery case

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task force has solved a sensational robbery case in which Tollywood actress Shalu Chaurasia was robbed of her mobile phone on November 14.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad at a press conference said that Kommu Babu a resident of Indira Nagar is working in cine field on daily basis Rs. 500/- per day he is getting 10 days work per month in cine field as set boy. Since the earnings are not sufficient for his livelihood he planned to commit property offences at KBR Park which is near to his residence.



He selected the outer track of the KBR Park for committing property offences such as cell phone snatching. Anjani Kumar said Babu was involved in a few cases including misbehaving with a woman and was jailed. After being released from jail, he again started working in movie shootings as a helper in the set department for some days.

The accused used to recce in and around the KBR park and selects the isolated dark places where the lone woman walks. After identifying the target, Babu used to catch hold from the backside by closing the mouth and trying to snatch the cellphone of the victims.

While doing offence he also demands money by threatening them. On November 14, the accused went to KBR Park, found one lady aged about 25 years walking alone on the outer track of KBR Park opposite Starbucks, Road No.92, Banjara Hills.

The accused pounced on the actress from behind, closed her mouth and snatched away her I-Phone 8 Plus cell phone. After snatching cell phone, the accused fled away from that place.

Though there was no CCTV footage to identify the accused person where he committed the offence. In this case 80% physical human intelligence 20% technical support resulted in solving this sensational case.