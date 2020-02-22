Task force nab two for selling fake tiger skin

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team habe apprehended two persons who were planning to sell a goat skin in the pretext of Tiger skin.

The police recovered one skin, fake teeth and nails of tiger, and two mobile phones.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Sheikh Mohammed Mushtaq (25) and Mohammed Abdul Khadeer (37).The duo had purchased a goat skin and painted to look like a tiger skin.

“Mustaq bought a goat skin from some place and meticulously painted it using yellow and black colour to look like tiger skin. Later with the help of Abdul Khadeer, he tried to sell the skin to gullible persons,” said Addl DCP Task Force G Chakravarthy.

On a tip off they were caught by the police at Midhani Depot in Kanchanbagh. Both of the persons along with the property were handed over to the Kanchanbagh police station for further action.