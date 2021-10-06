TASK to conduct mega job mela in Karimnagar on October 7

Hyderabad: Telangana Academy for Skill Knowledge (TASK), Karimnagar is set to organise a mega job mela to recruit staff at IT tower.

Task is conducting a job fair at Sri Chaitanya College of Engineering on Thursday, October 7. The companies housed in the tower are looking at entry-level employees and are working closely with TASK for it.

Modak Analytics, VIIA Tech Solutions, Cluster IT, NIIT and HDFC will participate in the job mela and select candidates as per their requirement criteria.

Students, who have completed graduation in engineering and non-engineering courses in 2019, 2020 and 2021 with a minimum of 55 per cent marks and having good communication and technology skills, are eligible for this drive. Aspirants were asked to report at 8:30 am.

Mandatory documents to carry:

Resume & Passport size photos(Multiple copies for those candidates who are willing to attend multiple companies)

One copy of Govt ID proof(Aadhar/PAN Card), in addition existing students should carry a college id card