TASK to conduct mega job mela in Karimnagar on October 7

Students, who have completed graduation in engineering and non-engineering courses.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 6th October 2021 10:09 am IST
TASK to conduct mega job mela in Karimnagar on October 7

Hyderabad: Telangana Academy for Skill Knowledge (TASK), Karimnagar is set to organise a mega job mela to recruit staff at IT tower.

Task is conducting a job fair at Sri Chaitanya College of Engineering on Thursday, October 7. The companies housed in the tower are looking at entry-level employees and are working closely with TASK for it.

Modak Analytics, VIIA Tech Solutions, Cluster IT, NIIT and HDFC will participate in the job mela and select candidates as per their requirement criteria.

MS Education Academy

Students, who have completed graduation in engineering and non-engineering courses in 2019, 2020 and 2021 with a minimum of 55 per cent marks and having good communication and technology skills, are eligible for this drive. Aspirants were asked to report at 8:30 am.

Mandatory documents to carry:

  • Resume & Passport size photos(Multiple copies for those candidates who are willing to attend multiple companies)
  • One copy of Govt ID proof(Aadhar/PAN Card), in addition existing students should carry a college id card
  • Photocopies of Academic certificates

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Jobs updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button