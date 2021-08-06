TASL to manufacture Boeing 737 fan cowls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) on Friday announced that has been awarded a contract for manufacturing and supply of the fan cowl for Boeing 737, of the legendary single-aisle aircraft family, at its state of the art facility in Hyderabad.

TASL will supply 50 per cent of the monthly 737 fan cowl requirements from financial year 2025.

Fan cowl doors provide an aerodynamic surface over the fan case of the engine between the inlet and the thrust reverser and protects engine-mounted components and accessories. There are two fan cowl doors (left and right) around each engine that can be opened to provide access for service and maintenance of the engine components and accessories on the fan case of the engine, TASL said in a statement.

“The award of the strategic 737 fan cowl structures to TASL is a testimony to the strong relationship between Boeing and TASL. This contract won in global competition is a significant milestone in our partnership with Boeing. Projects like these with Boeing and other global aerospace companies have greatly helped build TASL’s capabilities such that today TASL has the ability to build an entire aircraft or helicopter at high rate production, to global quality, in India,” TASL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sukaran Singh said.

TASL also manufactures thousands of critical systems and components for some of Boeing’s most advanced products from its facilities in Nagpur, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Further, it runs a manufacturing facility in Nagpur, where advanced composite floor beams for all the Boeing Dreamliner airplane variants are produced.

The Tata-Boeing joint venture in Telangana manufactures fuselages for the Apache helicopters and recently added a new production line to produce vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

The Tata and Boeing collaboration is an example of a successful partnership that is helping grow the Indian A&D ecosystem with advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities, it added.