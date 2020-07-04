Taslima Nasreen’s Islamophobic tweet triggers anger

London: Controversial author Taslima Nasreen once again wrote an Islamophobic tweet.

Recently, Safiyya Amira Shaikh, a supporter of ISIS has been sentenced to life imprisonment for planning to attack St Paul’s Cathedral.

Reaction of Taslima Nasreen

Reacting over the report, the author wrote, “I don’t understand why Western women get attracted to an anti-women religion called Islam. Safiyya Amira Shaikh (Michelle Ramsden) converted to Islam & became a terrorist. She plotted to blow up St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Now she will be in prison for life”.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh case

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, aged 36 years, who had planned to plant a bomb to blow up St Paul’s Cathedral during Easter celebrations has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

During the planning stage, she contacted a bomb maker online and asked if he could build IEDs as she was plotting an attack. But she was caught out when the explosives expert turned out to be an undercover police officer.

She wanted to leave one bomb in the hotel and then take the other to St Paul’s. Once there, she planned to detonate the IED killing herself and slaughtering innocent visitors to the iconic site.

Although, everyone condemns the act of terrorism, people expressed anger over author’s Islamophobic tweet.

That is the difference between intellectual persons and ignorants like u. U can mislead only ignorants but a well educated person will always avoid your paradox posts. U are atheist u just focus on Atheism. People are accepting Islam as per u which is enough that Islam is life. — 𝔇aniຮh Malik🍁 (@itzdanishmalik) July 3, 2020

Because they study Islam and find the truth. Every woman is not taslima, who sold her ego, her religion for the sake of fake reputation and $ — Haibat Khan (@HaibatK23662046) July 3, 2020

You don’t know what is Islam — Mohamed Fazil (@fazil03) July 3, 2020

Controversial tweets by Taslima Nasreen

It is not the first time, earlier too the author had written controversial tweets.

In one of her tweets that she wrote in 2015, she claimed, “Jesus ‘s mom was not a virgin for sure. And he was no God’s son either”

