TATA group sponsored COVID-19 hospital inaugurated in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: TATA groups inaugurated COVID-19 hospital today in Kasaragod with 511 beds, Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Tuesday. Arrangements have also been completed by the state government to recruit 191 staff members for the hospital.

“Arrangements have been made to provide all kinds of treatments at the hospital,” the state government said on Sunday.

The TATA group built this hospital as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The hospital has been build in a span of six months at a cost of Rs. 60 crore. The facility was handed over to the state government on September 9.

Earlier, The public protested over delays in the inauguration of the COVID -19 hospital. As the facility was not inaugurated on time, a district hospital was converted into a covid-19 hospital due to a rise in cases.

Kasaragod MP Raja Mohan Unnithan had then said he would go on a hunger strike if the hospital was not thrown open to the public.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 5,457 new COVID-19 cases, which took the total number of cases to 3.09 lakh, while in the last 24 hours, 24 deaths were recorded.

Thrissur recorded 730 cases highest in the state followed by Ernakulam with 716 cases and Malapuram 706. 65 cases.

“There are 2,83,150 persons under observation in the state out of which 21,587 persons are in isolation wards of various hospitals. 46,193 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours. Ten new regions were categorised as hotspots while four have been removed from the list, taking the total hotspots in the state to 688,” the state health department said.