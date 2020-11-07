Tata Motors delivers 45 SUV Nexon EVs to Kerala govt

New Delhi, Nov 7 : Automobile major Tata Motors on Saturday delivered 45 units of SUV Nexon EV to the government of Kerala.

The Kerala government had selected the company’s electric SUV for its ‘Motor Vehicle Department’.

Accordingly, the selection for the MVD was made under the state government’s ‘Safe Kerala’ programme.

“A smart fleet of 65 Nexon EVs will strengthen this programme to effectively manage and regulate the state’s vehicular traffic round the clock,” the company said in a statement.

“The Kerala MVD will lease 65 Nexon EVs for a period of 8-years from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through the ‘Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology’ (ANERT).”

In a ceremony held on Saturday, the first lot of 45 Nexon EVs were delivered to the Kerala MVD in Thiruvananthapuram.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.