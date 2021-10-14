Tata Technologies to hire freshers – Apply online

Pune: Tata Technologies has invited applications from jobseekers to fill up Graduate Apprentice Trainee posts in the company.

Apart from freshers, persons who are holding experience up to six months are also eligible for the posts.

As per the information provided on the company’s website, the interested candidates must hold B.E/B.Tech degree. The job location is Pune.

Interested and eligible candidates need to register on the company’s website (click here) and then apply for the posts.

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Motors (Tata Group). It provides services in engineering and design, product lifecycle management, manufacturing, product development, etc.

The company which is active in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific region serves clients in 25 countries.