Tatas win contract to build new Parliament building for Rs 861.9 crore

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 16th September 2020 8:02 pm IST
New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the backdrop of Parliament House on the opening day of Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: Construction major Tata Projects has won the bid to build the new Parliament building here in the national capital.

According to a company spokesperson: “We have emerged as the a ‘L1’ (lowest bidder) in the comprehensive bidding process and are first in line to be awarded this prestigious contract to construct the new building of the Parliament.”

“Tata Projects is honoured to be associated with this project and to accelerate India’s development,” the spokesperson told IANS .

As per the available information, Tata Project bid an amount of Rs 861.9 crore. Reportedly the second lowest bid was by Larsen and Toubro at Rs 865 crore.

