Taylor Swift donates $13,000 each to two women struggling due to pandemic

Los Angeles, Dec 9 : Singer Taylor Swift recently helped two women who have been struggling financially due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Nikki Cornwell, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Shelbie Selewski of Harrison Township, Michigan, were featured in an article about Americans who have been facing eviction, unemployment and struggling to pay their bills amid the crisis. Swift decided to help out by donating $13,000 to each, reports etonline.com.

Swift also left a personal message on each of the campaigns, sharing her love and support for the women.

“Shelbie, I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post,” Swift wrote to Selewski’s GoFundMe page.

“No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.”

On Cornwell’s GoFundMe page, Swift wrote: “Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor.”

Earlier this year, the singer gave several gifts of $3,000 each to fans who couldn’t afford rent or were struggling to find work.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.