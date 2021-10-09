TDP call out on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over misuse of public assets

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State Vice President Gollapalli Surya Rao on Saturday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh (AP) government of destroying over Rs. 2 Lakh Crores worth public assets in the state with an ulterior motive to crush the overall economy.

The opposition leader was of the view that “while Chandrababu Naidu worked with a vision to develop all 13 districts in AP, Jaganmohan Reddy was implementing atrocious policies to crush all sectors out of ignorance and vengeance.” Rao expressed concerns over the notice served to his colleague Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, stating that it is a sign of the YSR Congress party being frustrated given the criticism over ganja peddling.

The TDP leader was critical of the AP chief minister and remarked “Jagan Reddy came as a big blow at a time when the newly created AP State was going forward by making plans for the golden future of youth and women in all 13 districts.” He added that the ruling party was playing dangerous mind games with the lives of all sections of the people.

“The Chief Minister was playing a vicious three cards game with the state,” the opposition politician claimed. “Reorganisation of AP came as a big blow since the state was left with limited resources and opportunities, yet the public assets worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore were safe until the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power. ” TDP claimed in a press release on Saturday.

The TDP state vice-president went to take a dig at the ruling party for not being able to decide over one capital for the state. “The YSRCP was deliberately damaging all the prospects of AP while Chandrababu Naidu dreamt of putting the State on top in all sectors of development and growth. Every Telugu person was crying silently with her eyes full of tears” Rao stressed.

Speaking at a press conference at Amaravati, the TDP leader remarked that, it is the mafia that is ruling the state but not an elected Government. Moreover, he alleged that the ganja, heroin, and drugs were freely flowing into all corners of the State.

“The state government is acting irresponsibly in all this. The drugs were coming into the State from Afghanistan via some ports. When this was questioned, the YCP government and its police were harassing the TDP leaders but not taking any preventive steps,” Rao alleged.

The opposition leader claimed that Chandrababu Naidu was effective in controlling the drug trade since he used an iron fist to do so.

He further added that presently countless lorry loads of ganja were reaching all parts of the state. ”In the past, people used to come from other states in search of work opportunities and livelihoods. Whereas, after the YCP came to power, the AP people were going to other states in search of food and work. The AP situation was so pitiable that ganja was now being supplied even in tractors and scooters,” he said.

Rao urged the chief minister to stop punishing people for speaking the truth and to concentrate on the development of AP.