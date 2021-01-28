TDP leader murdered in Janagaon

Hyderabad: A TDP leader from city was brutally murdered in the town. The former Councillor of the party Puli Swami was murdered by unknown persons.

According to the details revealed by Janagaon ACP Vinod Kumar said that the victim was chased by two unknown miscreants while he was going towards Hanmakonda road on morning walk. The miscreants attacked Swami with lethal weapons and killed on the spot.

The ACP said that he along with his local CI Mallesh Reached the spot and went to the spot and inspected the dead body of the victims. The police have come to the preliminary conclusion that Swami was murdered. The ACP said that they had formed special teams and launched a hunt for the victims.

