TDP questions motive behind Andhra CM’s frequent Delhi visits

Amaravati, Dec 16 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Andhra Pradesh’s principal opposition leader, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over his frequent visits to Delhi, asking if the CM was visiting the national capital to protect himself from the cases he has been entangled in or for protecting the interests of the state.

“What the Chief Minister has achieved for Andhra Pradesh out of his visits to the national capital for over 10 times? The CM had spoken loudly of bending the necks of the Centre, but now he is prostrating in Delhi for his own selfish interests,” alleged Naidu.

Addressing a video conference with TDP leaders from the Rajamundry parliamentary constituency, he said that Reddy has failed to bring central government funds for the Visakhapatnam railway zone.

He also alleged that the CM could not take forward the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and the Bangalore-Chennai Industrial Corridor (BCIC).

“The CM did not care about the petroleum complex and also did not try to recover the first year’s revenue deficit from the Centre,” he said.

The former Chief Minister accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of using coronavirus vaccination as a guise to postpone the local body elections.

He was referring to YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP erroneously tweeting and later deleting the tweet about the start of Covid vaccination from December 25.

Naidu said a thumping TDP victory in the yet to be scheduled Tirupati parliamentary bypolls would be a fitting reply to all the alleged atrocities of YSRCP.

He called on all the victimised SC, ST and Muslim minorities to unite and defeat the alleged lawless regime. “Each and every section of the society fell victim to YSRCP’s atrocities. YSRCP’s atrocities were first targeted at the TDP and then extended to all sections of people,” claimed the TDP supremo.

Naidu also alleged that there is no end to atrocities, including sand violations under the current government which according to him gave permission for sand mining under the Rajamundry bridge.

“Multiple scams are being committed in each scheme. In the name of free house sites, the ruling party leaders looted public money in the name of land acquisition, ground levelling and house sites distribution,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.