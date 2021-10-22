TDP slams AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘provocative BP’ comment

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TPD) legislators Yerapatineni Srinivas Rao and Chintamaneni Prabhakar on Friday strongly objected to Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s comment that there were attacks (on TDP offices) as the blood pressure of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists rose up following objectionable statements against him.

Addressing the media at Amaravati on Friday, the TDP leaders asserted that the chief minister was resorting to provocative politics in order to cover up his Government’s inefficiency and failures. “The blood pressure of the TDP activists used to rise in the previous regime also, however, they did not indulge in such vandalism and rioting like the YSRCP was doing now,” they asserted.

Furthermore, Srinivas Rao said that the AP police is using “delaying tactics” by not arresting any culprit involved in the attack on the TDP central office in Mangalagiri. “There was no need for the TDP to attack the Tadepalli palace. The people were totally disappointed and ready to bring down the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime at the earliest given opportunity,” he remarked. Rao claimed that the Tadepalli palace collapsed the day when the destruction of the state began.

Moreover, the TDP leader pointed out that the people of AP were now practically seeing how a “hardcore factionist” would behave if he came to power. “For their mindless corruption and greed, the State was turned into a hub of criminals and gangsters. The CM should check how his ministers and MLAs were using unspeakable and unparliamentary language everyday. NTR and Chandrababu Naidu taught TDP cadres not to sidestep discipline,” he alleged.

Chintamaneni Prabhakar claimed that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy used to derive sadistic pleasure when his party leaders made abusive comments against Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh. “The same Jagan Reddy was now picking double meaning out of a single word only to instigate feelings and violence. The chief minister was taking politics to the lowest point to retain power,” he remarked.

Additionally, he stated that the YSRCP leaders were crossing all limits thinking that they have got money and muscle power. “It was the CM and his party leaders who would do fake padayatras and fake ‘deeksha’ protests. If a renotification was given for the parishad elections, the TDP would teach a strong lesson to the ruling YSRCP. The CM and his Ministers did not care to come to the rescue of the people even during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

Earlier this week, the TDP’s head office was attacked by YSRCP workers, who were angry about comments made by the opposition party’s leaders against the state government and the chief minister.

