Teacher on his way to give tuitions robbed, 3 held

New Delhi, March 6 ( IANS ) A teacher on his way to give tuitions was robbed at knifepoint by three robbers in South East Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area.

The police have arrested the three accused who allegedly dragged him to the bushes and robbed him.

The incident happened on March 1 at 8:15 pm when robbers put a knife on the neck of the teacher who was attacked and overpowered.

During the course of investigation, the place of incidence was inspected and for many days, all the suspected persons roaming in the nearby area interrogated to find any clues related to the incident.

Police informers were put on the job and CCTV cameras checked thoroughly.

“On March 5, information was received that three young boys were roaming near Khadar Puliya with a wooden stick and knife in order to commit robbery. Subsequently, a team raided Khadar pulia and nabbed the three accused,” said RP Meena, DCP South East Delhi.

On sustained interrogation the accused disclosed they were addicted to drugs and alcohol. The trio robbed the teacher under the influence of drugs. The teacher’s mobile phone was recovered from one of the accused, along with a knife and one stick.

