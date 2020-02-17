Teacher,cop dies in Karimnagar after car plunges into canal

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident that took place at Algunoor bridge of Karimnagar town, a government teacher was killed and his wife was seriously injured on Sunday morning. The accident took place when the car in which the victims were traveling had turned turtle on the bridge and fell off the bridge in the canal.

Locals removed the victims from the car and rushed them to the district government hospital. The government teacher has been identified as Gandi Srinivas, working as a teacher at Uppara Malyala. The family was on way to Komuravelli temple from Karimnagar for mallanna darshan. The teacher was driving the car.

Police Constable Dies

In a related incident, a police Constable by name Chandrasekhar, who was deployed to regulate the traffic on the bridge after the road accident, also lost his life after falling off the bridge by loosing balance. The video of the police constable falling off the bridge went viral on social media. The death was instant for Chandrasekhar as he fell straight on a rock and sustained serious head injuries. He was working as a police constable at one town police station of the town.