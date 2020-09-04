‘Teachers are guiding force for students, true builders of nation’

New Delhi, Sep 4 : President Ram Nath Kovind greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day on Friday.

“With great pleasure, I extend my heartfelt greetings and felicitations to teachers throughout the country. We celebrate the Teachers’ Day on the birth anniversary of one of the greatest teachers of modern times and my illustrious predecessor, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan,” Kovind said in a statement.

He added that it is with sheer perseverance and patience that a teacher helps students comprehend the rich legacy of its culture.

Ideal teachers consistently encourage students to pursue this objective and realize their goals, the President said.

“No doubt, teachers are the guiding force for students and true builders of our nation. This is the precise reason why the ‘Guru-Shishya’ tradition holds special reverence in Indian culture,” he stressed.

But the changing times call for new methods of pedagogy that may help India equip its younger generation, to learn, explore and contribute more efficiently to the society, Kovind pointed.

“I hope that we continue to be guided by our sagacious teachers and build a future of this great nation,” he remarked.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India.

