Teachers from 12 DU colleges facing problems without salaries

New Delhi, Feb 20 : The grants to 12 colleges affiliated to Delhi University (DU) have not been released once again due to which teachers and employees of these colleges are under mental stress due to non-payment of their salaries. Many teachers are facing difficulties in paying EMIs, house rent, car loans, depositing children’s fees and running a family.

The Delhi Teachers’ Association (DTA) met the Dean of Colleges and Registrar of Delhi University regarding the non-payment of salaries and assured them that they would facilitate a dialogue between the Delhi government and DU. The DTA would soon meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to release grants for 12 fully funded colleges pending for the last four months.

A delegation of Delhi Teachers’ Association, DTA, has met Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges of Delhi University and Vikas Gupta, the DU Registrar. Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh was also present with the DTA.

The DTA asked the Dean of Colleges for extension of the governing bodies of 28 colleges funded under Delhi government, non-recovery of Transport Allowance (TA) from teachers and adhoc teachers for not keeping attendance registers in colleges.

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani told the DTA that the university administration would take a decision in accordance with the provisions of the ordinance to give extension to the governing bodies of these 28 colleges. Such provisions would be made so that better communication between the Delhi government and university administration could be established.

Balaram Pani said the DU would soon be giving extension to these governing bodies. A notification would be issued soon in this regard. But the government should also establish better dialogue with the university administration.

He told the DTA officials to talk to the government to release the grants of 12 colleges.

The DTA is meeting Kejriwal and Sisodia to start the process of permanent appointment to academic and non-academic posts, permanent appointment to the posts of principals and librarians.

