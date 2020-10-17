Team NGOs Chairman Ilyas Shamsi felicitated

Hyderabad: Team NGOs Chairman Ilyas Shamsi was felicitated for his commendable and unrelenting services during the ongoing pandemic and flood in Hyderabad through his rescue operations and timely response.

AIMIM supporters attack NGO office

It may be mentioned that earlier, supporters of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) reportedly attacked his office located in the Towlichowki area.

This incident allegedly took place after AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the area to access the situation following the heavy rainfall.

Narrating the incident, he said that when Hyderabad MP reached the area, NGO volunteers were rescuing the persons who were trapped in the building due to heavy rains. Despite seeing the volunteers’ efforts, the MP objected to the way used to rescue the people, he added.

He further said that later, a group of AIMIM supporters attacked the NGO office. They damaged office furniture, relief materials etc.