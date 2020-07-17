TeamViewer acquires Ubimax to augment industrial workplace

With Ubimax, the total addressable market (TAM) size will increase by 10 billion euros to 40 billion euros in 2023, TeamViewer said in a statement.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 17th July 2020 3:04 pm IST

New Delhi: Remote connectivity solutions provider TeamViewer on Friday announced to acquire Ubimax, a wearable computing and augmented reality (AR) solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

With this acquisition, TeamViewer will expand its AR and Internet of Things (IoT) offering with industry-specific solutions for enterprise customers and industrial workplace.

“The joint product portfolio will offer enterprise customers a unique one-stop-shop for securely connecting devices, workers and processes in numerous industries,”

said Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer.

With Ubimax, the total addressable market (TAM) size will increase by 10 billion euros to 40 billion euros in 2023, TeamViewer said in a statement.

“Ubimax’s leading Augmented Reality platform and our proven experience in industrial workflow integration perfectly complement TeamViewer’s product portfolio,”

Hendrik Witt, CEO and co-founder of Ubimax.

Founded in 2014 in Bremen, Germany, Ubimax’s portfolio includes the industrial AR software platform ‘Frontline’, wearable computing devices and consultancy services.

Ubimax serves more than 200 enterprise customers around the globe.

Although TeamViewer is free for private use, the company has more than 500,000 subscribers globally.

Source: IANS

Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close