Tech companies are helping India wage war on COVID-19

Hyderabad: As India reels under the impact of the monstrous second wave of COVID-19 infections, many individuals and organizations are lending a helping hand to the government to fight the crisis.

Along the same lines, tech companies that are based in India are becoming good samaritans by donating and encouraging to donate to help the already stressed healthcare system, by sourcing supplies like oxygen concentrators.

Here are some of these companies:

Cred

This popular credit payment app is one of the leading financial technologies founded by Kunal Shah. They already have got donations of almost Rs 10 crore and are partnered with Milaap, a healthcare fundraising organization, Hemkunt Foundation and as well as GiveIndia.

Shah even encouraged people online to donate and says, “Encouraged by your support, we are speaking to more partners who can drive impact at scale,” They will also be updating from May 3 on the daily status of oxygen supplies development.

Update: CRED members can now donate CRED coins towards buying oxygen concentrators for hospitals, healthcare orgs across India. With a goal of 1 billion litres, we’ve partnered with Milaap to ensure contributions reach hospitals in need. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) April 26, 2021

Paytm

Being India’s top digital payment platform Paytm has started an initiative called #OxygenForIndia and they are raising at least Rs 14 crores to donate oxygen concentrators across India. The app is asking people to donate to the Paytm foundation where they will further match the amount, and eventually donate the double amount.

They have further partnered with American India Foundation (AIF) and they also mention that of the Rs 20 crore they expect to raise, Rs 15 crore will be used to source the devices while Rs 5 crore will be used for setting up oxygen plants with the permission of state governments.

Zomato

This popular food delivery and restaurant friendly app has started the initiative ‘India Needs Oxygen’ where you can donate Rs 100 to Rs 1000 to Rs 2000, the app allows you to choose any amount of money to donate for the cause live in the app. Zomato is partnering with Delhivery to source oxygen concentrators for hospitals in need. Their target is to raise Rs 50 crore to help out with oxygen.

OnePlus

This smartphone-based company run by Pete Lau is working with GiveIndia to raise as much as one crore to help the hospitals with the oxygen supply, necessary protective equipment or life saving equipment like ventilators and Bipaps. They will donate up to 400 oxygenators to reduce the immediate need for oxygen in the country.

Xiaomi India

This Chinese multinational electronics corporation is also working with GiveIndia to raise as much as Rs one crore to help with oxygen cylinders, supply equipment across India and also raise funds for vaccination centres and necessary equipment required in hospitals.

“Responding to the requirements that our NGOs have been registering, we are launching a mission to protect our healthcare heroes and critical patients by providing oxygen supply, N-95 masks, PPE kits, hand sanitisers, vaccinations and essential care at covid centres, charitable hospitals and healthcare workers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore,” says the company’s initiative mission.

Amazon India

This American multinational technology company is procuring over 1,500 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment for donating to hospitals and medical facilities. They are also collaborating with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for COVID-19 Response (PPCR) and others to airlift over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore.

Deloitte

The multinational accounting organization has already provided 1,000 oxygen concentrators and it is sourcing another 11,000 concentrators. Industry body FICCI has joined hands with its German partner BVMW to import 1,500 oxygen concentrators from the UK to India.