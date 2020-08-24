Tech Mahindra joins Niti Aayog to support women entrepreneurs

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 3:42 pm IST
Tech Mahindra joins Niti Aayog to support women entrepreneurs

New Delhi, Aug 24 : IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday announced a partnership with NITI Aayog to empower women entrepreneurs in the country.

The company will provide mentorship, co-create solutions leveraging new-age technologies and support in partnership with the panel’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP).

“Our partnership with WEP will enable us to nurture an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs that can foster conditions as well as facilitate technological support for innovative ideas and better positioning,” CP Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and WEP will jointly focus on breeding new ideas, identifying gaps and providing technological prowess to develop innovative solutions for better positioning in the market and commercial success.

The company’s lab will support women entrepreneurs through joint research, building go-to-market strategies to drive their growth and by leveraging next-generation technologies to develop cutting-edge solutions.

“This partnership with Tech Mahindra underscores our mutual commitment of leveraging new-age technologies to uplift societies and support the aspirations of women entrepreneurs in India,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

