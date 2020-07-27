Tech startup Avataar.me grows India workforce, to hire 100 more

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-headquartered new-age technology startup Avataar.me on Monday said it had doubled its workforce in India amid increased demand for augmented reality (AR) applications in retail and e-commerce.

Expecting continued uptick in demand for AR, the company said it plans to hire 100 employees more by the end of this year.

Avataar.me said it plans to expand its sales presence to the UK, North Asia and Southeast Asia in the coming few months.

“As a leader in AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality), we focus on creating new formats in lifesize 3D and AR to upgrade pre-purchase product evaluation experience across categories, helping bridge the online-offline experience gap for consumers” Sravanth Aluru, CEO & Co-founder, Avataar.me, said in a statement.

“At a time like this, we are looking to build a passionate, non-hierarchical, customer-obsessed and outcomes-driven team that can lead the industry. We have invested in training and skill development to have the capabilities to accelerate in this period of the rapid adoption of AR/VR.”

Given that AR is an emerging tech space, Avataar.me has instituted an in-house rigorous training programme of eight weeks.

We were founded by Aluru, Gaurav Baid and Mayank Tiwari in 2014, Avataar.me provides lifesize 3D/AR solutions to industry-leading brand owners, original equipment manufacturers and e-commerce players.

The deep-tech startup now employs more than 50 people, across its development centre in Bengaluru and sales offices in San Francisco and Gurugram.

Source: IANS