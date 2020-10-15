TECNO’s CAMON 16 to debut on Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’

New Delhi, Oct 15 : With the festive season around the corner, TECNO on Thursday said its CAMON 16 smartphone will now go on sale on Flipkart as part of its popular Big Billion Days (BBD) sale that starts on Friday.

The device that sports a segment-first 64MP quad camera set-up and eye autofocus feature will be available for sale starting at a price of Rs 10,999, TECNO said.

The company said that during sale period, consumers will also be able to grab some of the best smartphones from TECNO’s popular SPARK and CAMON stables launched this year at an attractive discount offers.

Additionally, TECNO will also offer its premium CAMON 15 smartphone at a festive price of Rs 10,499.

“With our wide range of products, ranging from best budget smartphone under Rs 7,000 to best battery smartphones under Rs 10,000 to the best-in-class quad camera smartphone with pioneering eye autofocus under Rs 11,000, we expect to cater to all segments of users,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement.

“Our vision has always been to create new possibilities for our customers and through these special smartphones at great prices, we want to make our consumers festivities bigger and memorable one for themselves and their loved ones”.

TECNO has already established itself as a strong smartphone player in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment with its SPARK series smartphones that offer big battery, big display and a powerful camera.

TECNO SPARK had hit the two-million customer mark last month in India.

Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ sale will commence on October 16 and will continue till October 21.

TECNO said that consumers will be be able to avail special offers on TECNO’s popular smartphone models during BBD sale of Flipkart such as –

SPARK Go 2020 at Rs 6,499 with additional 10 per cent discount on SBI credit/debit card.

SPARK Power 2 Air at Rs 8,499 with 5 per cent extra off to customers on prepaid credit/debit card transactions + 10 per cent additional discount on SBI card

SPARK Power 2 at Rs 9,999 with additional 10 per cent discount on SBI credit/debit card.

CAMON 15 at Rs 10,499 with 5 per cent extra off to customers on prepaid credit/debit card transactions + 10 per cent additional discount on SBI card.

CAMON 16 Rs 10,999 with 10 per cent additional discount on SBI credit/debit card.

Moreover, there will be exchange offer on old phones, the company said.

