Teen girl raped, attacked by youth in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later beaten up by a youth in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in a village under Charthawal police station limits of the district on Saturday, its SHO Suresh Singh Yadav said.

According to Yadav, a complaint was lodged by the girl’s maternal uncle and a case was registered against the main accused and his three friends who beat up the victim.

All the accused men are absconding while the victim has been sent to hospital for a medical examination, the SHO added.

According to the complaint, it is alleged that the accused entered the teenager’s house while she was sleeping with her cousin sister.

The victim was forcefully taken to a nearby place where she was raped by the accused, it stated. Later, she was thrashed by him and his three friends as she opposed them.

Source: PTI